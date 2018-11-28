The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, again on Tuesday criticised the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, over the way the party’s primaries were conducted in his state.
He gave an indication that some aggrieved aspirants in the state chapter of the APC would be dumping …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2SmWDmz
Get More Nigeria Political News
He gave an indication that some aggrieved aspirants in the state chapter of the APC would be dumping …
Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2SmWDmz
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[101]