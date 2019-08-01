Rochas Okorocha, senator representing Imo west, says Nigeria does not need 109 senators and 360 members of the house of representatives.
Speaking at plenary on Thursday, Okorocha said the number of lawmakers from each state should be reduced to cut the cost of governance.
He said the number of senators from each state should be reduced from three to one while each state will have only three members in the house of representatives.
“What (are) three senators doing that one senator cannot do?” Okorocha
