Politics Okorocha reacts as Uzodinma’s camp clashes with Okorocha son-in-law, Nwosu at APC rally – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
A rally organised on Saturday by the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, suffered a crisis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that supporters of the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Mr. Hope Uzodinma, and those of his Action Alliance (AA) …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2CkGhUT

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
[71]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top