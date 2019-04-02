Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says he is confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will issue a Certificate of Return to him as the Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District.
Okorocha expressed this optimism while speaking with State House Correspondents after a private …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V9vyoF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Okorocha expressed this optimism while speaking with State House Correspondents after a private …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V9vyoF
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]