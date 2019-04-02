Politics Okorocha stays hopeful of getting Certificate of Return – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo State says he is confident that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will issue a Certificate of Return to him as the Senator-elect for Imo West Senatorial District.

Okorocha expressed this optimism while speaking with State House Correspondents after a private …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2V9vyoF

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top