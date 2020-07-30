Okorocha to Uzodimma: You can't take credit for a university I established - New Telegraph
A Senator representing Imo West and former Governor of Imo State, Chief Rochas Okorocha has faulted claims by Governor Hope Uzodimma that he established the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo. A statement signed by Okorocha’s media aide, Sam Onwuemeodo observed that...
