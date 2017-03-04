Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has revealed that he was threatened the slain kidnapper and armed robbery kignpin, Henry Chibueze, aka Vampire. Okorocha, through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said vampire threatened him and his family over the N5million bounty placed on him. “When his partners in crime took him away from the High Court a few weeks back, I knew it would not be too long before his ugly chapter would close.'' Rochas commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for dispatching the special squad that worked with the Imo Police Command to end the ugly episode.