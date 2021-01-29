Metro Okowa’s father, majority leader, prince, die in Delta – New Telegraph


www.newtelegraphng.com

Okowa's father, majority leader, prince, die in Delta - New Telegraph

Three prominent people have died in Delta State. They are Pa Arthur Okowa, the father of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; the Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Tim Owhefere; and Prince Emmanuel Ogbon. Owhefere died about 11pm on Wednesday, news filtered into the streets of Asaba, the...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

