Metro Okowa emerges Silverbird Man of The Year 2018 – Newtelegraph

#1
Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has been named the Silverbird Man of Year 2018, after securing the highest number of votes sent by respondents.

Governor Okowa was said to have been nominated for ensuring peace and security in Delta State, youth empowerment, sports development, as …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2QdopAp

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top