Metro Okowa to FG, Nigerians: Don’t abandon fallen soldiers’ families – Newtelegraph

#1
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday challenged the Federal Government and public-spirited individuals in the country, asking them not to abandon the families of soldiers who died in the course of defending the unity, peace and progress of the country, to their fate.

The governor, who …



Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2ClpX6s

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[60]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top