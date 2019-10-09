Justforex_nb_campaign

Politics Okowa urges FG to concession proposed tollgates to capable firms – Legit.ng

#1
Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has advised the federal government on its plans to re-introduce toll gates in Nigerian highways.

Governor Okowa on Tuesday, October 8, encouraged the government to contract credible companies that will utilize the funds for regular maintenance of the federal roads....

okowa.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/321o62b

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top