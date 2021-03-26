Politics Okowa: Why I wrote Buhari over Ibori’s £4.2m loot – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Okowa: Why I wrote Buhari over Ibori’s £4.2m loot - New Telegraph

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has finally opened up on why he wrote a ‘protest letter’ to President Muhammadu Buhari, over the planned repatriation of the £4.2 million forfeited by associates of a former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, to the coffers of the Federal...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

K
Politics Delta government denied money was missing from its coffers during Ibori’s trial – AGF Malami again explains why Ibori’s loot should be used for...
Replies
0
Views
462
Kayode Israel
K
K
Politics Security: Governor Okowa Inaugurates ‘Operation Delta Hawk’ – Channels Tv
Replies
0
Views
267
Kayode Israel
K
C
Politics Okowa canvasses restructuring, skills acquisition for better nation – Guardian News
Replies
0
Views
374
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Buhari: Why arms, ammunition keep flowing into Nigeria despite border closure – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
196
Chinedu Iroka
C
K
Politics Okowa wants revenue allocation formula reviewed – Guardian News
Replies
0
Views
436
Kayode Israel
K

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top