Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Okupe laments insecurity, may run for president in 2023 - New Telegraph
Former Presidential Adviser, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has lamented the spate of insecurity in the country, stating that if the current terrorist attacks, kidnapping and banditry ravaging the country continue unabated, he will contest for president in 2023. Okupe who stated this at the weekend on his...
www.newtelegraphng.com