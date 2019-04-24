Olajumoke Chris has began to spill details as to what could have caused the split between her and Sunday Orisaguna, the Father of her kid.
Yesterday she took to social.media with a promise that she will break her silence soon. Silence is golden, I’m in a good …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IPs6fq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Yesterday she took to social.media with a promise that she will break her silence soon. Silence is golden, I’m in a good …
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2IPs6fq
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]