Entertainment Olajumoke confirms separation from her baby daddy, places curse on a fan who called her a prostitute – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Olajumoke Orisaguna has confirmed separation from her baby daddy as she reverted her surname to Chris.

The model also placed a curse of misfortunes she escaped on her follower who questioned her and further called her a prostitute.....



via YabaLeftOnline – http://bit.ly/2Pl2o3C

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[22]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top