The baby daddy of bread hawker turned model, Olajumoke Orisaguna, has revealed that things have taken a downward turn for them, even as he spoke about her rudeness towards him.In an interview with eelive, he said his girlfriend’s celebrity status has been more of a hindrance than a blessing. “Sujimoto …via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2GCfxUA Get more Nigeria Entertainment News