Olajumoke Orisaguna, today marked one year in the spotlight. In an Instagram post, Olajumoke thanked everybody who has been a part of her success story. She wrote, '' I woke up this morning feeling very emotional, it's been one year already since God used aunty TY to turn my story around, it's been one year since all of you accepted me, gave me a chance & celebrated me like I was born to be part of this system. ''I look back to January 1st 2016 & realise where my life was & what my priorities were, but January 2017 was different for my family & I. It is still like a dream to me at times and I can only say THANK YOU JESUS & THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN A PART OF THIS PROCESS:my supporters, colleagues, fans,critics, my role models: God bless you all & grant your heart desires. ''I will continue working on myself & try not to disappoint all those that believe in me. Please bear with my mistakes & inadequacies & keep praying for me. There are nights when my husband & I wake up to pray for you all without knowing you & we end up in tears... We appreciate you & we love you all. ''Thank you @tybello for being the god that I see, a mother & big sister to me,creating A Star out of a breadseller, @tiniegram, thank you @sujimotong@sujimoto81 for being "my father" and taking care of me like your child without expecting anything in return, thank you @fewmodels & @bethmodels for the patience and effort to groom me at the beginning of my career, thank you Anty Azuka @zukiliciouz for believing in me and being my pillar through the part of the fame that I never expected, thank you Payporte @payporte for allowing an inexperienced local girl to represent your brand, thank you STANBIC IBTC for ensuring that my children get educated at the right age, a privilege that I didn't have, thank you @officialshirleysconfectionery for taking me back to the bakery but as A Star this time, thank you to my LAWYER who has always been ready to fight for me to ensure that I'm treated right, thank you @qtabyevents for my first hosting opportunity. ''THANK YOU TO ALL WHO HAVE CONTINEOUSLY DEFENDED ME, I LOVE YOU AND I WISH I COULD OPEN UP MY HEART TO ALL OF YOU TO SEE HOW I FEEL...IMPOSSIBLE IS NOTHING ''It's your girl OLAJUMOKE ORISAGUNA: the breadseller turned SUPER STAR #Olajumoke1stanniverssary #thankful#hopeful #blessed #overwhelmed#happy #determined