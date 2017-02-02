Submit Post Advertise

Entertainment Olamide Becomes Glo Ambassador

Discussion in 'Entertainment' started by RemmyAlex, Feb 2, 2017 at 4:46 PM. Views count: 432

  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Street music king and arguably Nigeria’s most sought-after musician at the moment, Olamide Adedeji a.k.a. Olamide Badoo, has been signed on by Globacom as a brand ambassador.

    Olamide joins another high flying musician Inetimi Alfred Odon, popularly known as Timaya who was accepted into the exclusive club of Glo brand ambassadors a couple of months ago.

    According to a press release from Globacom’s head office in Lagos, Olamide was signed on as an ambassador because of his creativity and diligence, which have earned him an enviable status in the music industry. The company said both Olamide and Timaya have become sources of inspiration to millions of Nigerian youths.

    olamideBaddo Glo Ambassador.JPG

    The statement said Olamide, Timaya, Ibrahim and Dumas will be in good company with other high flying mega stars who are already ambassadors to Globacom. These include ace actress, Patience Ozokwor popularly called Mama G; music divas, Omawumi and Ego, delectable Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, stand-up comedians Basketmouth and Bovi Ugboma; fast rising musicians Reekado Banks, Korede Bello and Hadizah Blell (Di’ja), Africa Rapper Number One, MI.; and a host of other mega stars.

    Olamide is a 27 year-old graduate of the Tai Solarin University, Ijebu Ode. He sings and raps mostly in his indigenous Yoruba language with a superb blend of street patois. He has several musical hits in his kitty.
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 2, 2017 at 4:46 PM
    #1



  2. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Street ti take over!
     
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 2, 2017 at 4:56 PM
    #2
  3. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Igboro ti take speed
     
    RemmyAlex, Feb 2, 2017 at 5:11 PM
    #3
  4. ese

    ese Administrator

    @Jules and they say OAU is the best.......
     
    ese, Feb 2, 2017 at 5:58 PM
    #4
  5. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Olamide didn't graduate from OAU. #StopBeefing #NameYourSchool #ProudlyIfe
     
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 2, 2017 at 6:03 PM
    #5
  6. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    sour kunu
     
    Jules, Feb 2, 2017 at 6:05 PM
    #6
  7. airstar

    airstar New Member

    I tire o...pls tell @Jules, @ese to name their schools so we can start the debate from there.
     
    airstar, Feb 2, 2017 at 6:28 PM
    #7
    Like Like x 1
  8. Oluogunjobi

    Oluogunjobi Social Member Curators

    Spot on, darling!!! #WhoKnowsTheirSchools
     
    Oluogunjobi, Feb 2, 2017 at 6:36 PM
    #8