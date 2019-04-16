Politics Olamide, Eniola Badmus makes Ogun governor-elect Dapo Abiodun’s economic transition committee – Pulse Nigeria

#1
It looks like Olamide and Eniola Badmus’ journey to politics is about to start as they both have been named in Ogun Governor-Elect Dapo Abiodun’s economic transition committee.

The newly elected governor of Ogun state made this announcement via his Instagram page on Monday, April 15, …



Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2DhZQ1k

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top