Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager on a three-year contract.
The former United striker was appointed as the club's caretaker boss in December following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho but will meet the media for the first time as full-time boss in a news conference at 4pm.
