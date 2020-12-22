Kayode Israel
Olu of Warri is dead | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News
The Olu Of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, is dead. It was gathered that the monarch allegedly died of COVID19 complications on Monday, barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary. He was said to have met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19...
editor.guardian.ng