Metro Olu of Warri is dead – Guardian News


Olu of Warri is dead | The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigeria and World News

The Olu Of Warri, Ikenwoli Godfrey Emiko, is dead. It was gathered that the monarch allegedly died of COVID19 complications on Monday, barely a week after his fifth coronation anniversary. He was said to have met with the late Major General John Irefin, who died earlier this month from COVID-19...
