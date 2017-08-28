The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso 1 and a former Governor of Oyo State who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, Senator Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja were among major personalities absent on Sunday at the coronation of 21 newly elevated beaded crown Obas in Ibadan, the state capital. The event which took place amids heavy security presence, was attended by the state governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi, members of his cabinet among others. Ajimobi presided over the crowning ceremony, presentation of certificates as well as staffs of office for the 21 Obas at the event which took place at the Mapo Hall in the heart of the ancient city. At the ceremony, the governor said he had nothing against the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who was not at the ceremony, adding that the appointment of the new kings followed due process. The governor stated that thenceforth, the Olubadan would be addressed as His Imperial Majesty, while members of the Olubadan–in-Council, who were also elevated to kingship status, would be addressed as ‘‘your royal majesties.’’