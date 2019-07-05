Politics Oluseun Onigbinde,Founder Of BudgIT, Appointed As Technical Adviser Budget & Planning, Under Buhari - Nairaland

#1
Co-founder and chief executive officer of BudgIT, a budget watchdog, Oluseun Onigbinde, has been appointed into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Igbere TV reports.

Igbere TV reports that news of Mr Onigbinde’s appointment as technical adviser (budget and planning) under the Federal Ministry of Budget and National Planning broke on Friday.

Onigbinde is known to have been vocal in his criticism of Buhari’s administration
SEUN.jpg


READ MORE
 
[80]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top