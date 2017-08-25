Jack Bobridge, an Australian cyclist has been arrested in Perth earlier this week on charges of dealing with illegal drug, ecstasy. Jack, who is an Olympic silver medalist, was forced into retirement last year because of the effects of rheumatoid arthritis “The investigation led detectives to charge the 28-year-old man with two counts of sell and supply a trafficable quantity of MDMA and three counts of sell and supply MDMA,” Perth police said in a statement to the national broadcaster. He is set to appear at a Perth magistrates court to face the charges in September, ABC reports. In a highly successful career, Bobridge rode in four versions of the Giro d’Italia and won the Australian road race national title for the second time in Ballarat in January 2016.