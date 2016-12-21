Submit Post Advertise

Olympique Marseille Reacts To News of Signing Mikel

    Olympique Marseille manager, Rudi Garcia, has denied reports claiming they are on the verge of signing John Obi Mikel from Chelsea.

    The Super Eagles captain is expected to leave Stamford Bridge next year and has also been in talk with Manchester United and the Chinese Super League.

    Nigeria’s national team handler, Gernot Rohr, claimed some days ago that Mikel Obi was in “advanced negotiations” with the Ligue 1 outfit.

    But when asked about the transfer speculation during a press conference ahead of their game against SC Bastia, Garcia responded: “If we are interested in Obi Mikel? At least it sells, it makes good writing … I understand it’s part of the game.

    “Everyone has their role.”
     
    Abeg, Mikel Slowsbi is not in talks with Manchester United.

    @Samguine coman carry your property
     
