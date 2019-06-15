Entertainment Omawumi drops video for without you – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
Following the excitement and positive reviews of her enthralling lead single, Without You, singer Omawumi has finally released amazing visuals for the song.

Without You is off Omawumi’s new EP In Her Feelings, with songs specially dedicated to her husband. The post Omawumi drops …


via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2WIf7zB

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[72]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top