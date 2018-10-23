Sports Omeruo happy with life in Spain – Newtelegraph

Chelsea’s Nigeria international defender Kenneth Omeruo says things are looking up after a work permit hitch delayed his start to life in La Liga on loan to Leganes.

The 25-year-old joined the Spanish side in August, his seventh loan move away from the English Premier League club Chelsea since he joined them in 2012....



