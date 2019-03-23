Sports OMG! Read How A Virus Almost Killed This Star Footballer (PHOTO) – Naijaloaded

#1
Former Fiorentina, Parma and France goalkeeper Sebastien Frey has revealed that he was ‘debilitated’ by a serious virus which ‘could’ve taken me away’.

“I was hospitalised in an emergency with a fever of 40 degrees and it would not come down,” …



read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2JyBy97

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[11]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top