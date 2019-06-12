Featured Thread #1
Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, displayed his respect for President Muhammadu Buhari by kneeling to greet the nation’s leader Tuesday night. Omo-Agege was at the Presidential Villa with Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, to pay homage after their emergence as principal officers of the Red …
