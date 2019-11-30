Entertainment Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde bags honorary Doctorate degree from Igbinedion University (Video) – Laila’s Blog

Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has bagged an honorary Doctorate degree from Igbinedion University in Okada, Edo state.

Igbinedion University selected Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on merit for her contribution in the development of Nigeria …

