Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde turned 41 on February 7, 2019, and she got a surprise gift from her husband to mark the special day.

The movie icon took to her Instagram page on Thursday, February 7, 2019, where she shared a video of the surprise gift from her husband. Wondering what the special gifts were? Well...the veteran actress was gifted with a performance from a singer at her apartment, a balloon, and a packed gift.