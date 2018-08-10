Place your Ad here for $145.00 per Week!

Entertainment Omotola Jalade shares excitement over AMVCA 2018 | TheNewsGuru

#1
Lagos will reverberate today, as this year’s edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards, AMVCAs holds amid fanfare at the Convention Centre of Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos.

Asides from the glitz and panache of Africa’s biggest stars converging in Lagos, the AMVCA is coveted by all actors and …



via TheNewsGuru – https://ift.tt/2wB0Cmc

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[104]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top