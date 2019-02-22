Presidential aspirant and Saharareporters Owner, Sowore Omoyele has taken his political campaign to the street. He was spotted having a nice time with the Nigerian internet personality, cross dresser and entrepreneur, Bobrisky.
Sowore wrote; "I met Nigerian Internet Personality, Bobrisky today at the Airport and asked him about his …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BKUGKy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sowore wrote; "I met Nigerian Internet Personality, Bobrisky today at the Airport and asked him about his …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2BKUGKy
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]