Omoyele Sowore has been nominated to receive the Prisoner of Conscience honour from the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission of the United States House of Representatives.
The bipartisan commission is charged with promoting, defending and advocating for international human rights. U.S lawmaker, Josh Gottheimer, sponsored Sowore’s nomination …
