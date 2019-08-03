JustForex Trading - Start Now

Security agents believed to be personnel of the State Security Service (SSS) have arrested Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of news website, SaharaReporters.

In a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES, an associate of Mr Sowore said the publisher cum politician was taken into custody early Saturday morning. The …

