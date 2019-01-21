Omoyele Sowore To Appear Live On “The Candidates” On January 23rd, 2019 @ 7 pm by naptu2: 3:02 am Omoyele
Sowore and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Rufai, will take part in a 2-hour live town hall meeting called “The Candidates”. The event will be shown live on the Network … Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2sCuQU0
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Sowore and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Rufai, will take part in a 2-hour live town hall meeting called “The Candidates”. The event will be shown live on the Network … Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2sCuQU0
--
Get More Nigeria Political News