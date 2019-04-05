Entertainment On Getting Married To A Billionaire: Regina Daniels Drops This – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has evolved as a screen diva by developing a thick skin towards scandal.

The beautiful teenage actress was rumored to have gotten married to a billionaire, Ned Nwoko, at a private wedding where restrictions were made on the kind of people allowed.....



via INFORMATION NIGERIA – http://bit.ly/2UjB1wH

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[24]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top