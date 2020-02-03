The Christian Association of Nigeria in Ondo State on Sunday demanded the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in Nigeria.
The Christian group that converged at the Evangelical Church Winning All in Akure, the state capital, frowned at the consistent attacks, kidnapping and banditry in …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/37TQ3vL
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Christian group that converged at the Evangelical Church Winning All in Akure, the state capital, frowned at the consistent attacks, kidnapping and banditry in …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/37TQ3vL
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]