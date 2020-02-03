Politics Ondo Christians Ask President Buhari To Resign Over Insecurity – Sahara Reporters

#1
The Christian Association of Nigeria in Ondo State on Sunday demanded the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The Christian group that converged at the Evangelical Church Winning All in Akure, the state capital, frowned at the consistent attacks, kidnapping and banditry in …

christians.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/37TQ3vL

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top