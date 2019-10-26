The police in Edo and Ondo states have begun trading blames over the abduction of Justice Abdul Dogo of the Federal High, Akure, Ondo.
Both police formations are embroiled in blame games over whose jurisdiction should have been responsible for Dogo’s rescue.....
