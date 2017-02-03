The police have arrested 7 people in connection with the recent attack on Governor Olusegun Mimiko's convoy heading to the state's house of assembly. The governor was on his way to present the state's 2017 budget- an action with met with strong protests at the premises of the assembly. During the melee, governor Mimiko's convoy was attacked. On Friday, an Akure Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Oke-Eda remanded seven persons arrested for the act. The accused persons are – Tunde Alabi (28), Abiola Eniola (27), Yusuf Muhammed (25), Olanrewaju Olomolotan (40), Adeniyi Michael (30), Samson Omodara (20) and Ijalade Oluwaseun(27). They allegedly committed the offence on February 2 at the entrance of the state House of Assembly in Akure, the state capital.