The Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress in Ondo have disagreed over the N50bn bond recently initiated by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to fund infrastructural development.
Akeredolu, who observers claim is eyeing a second term in office, said that he requested the approval for the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Ar3FPX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Akeredolu, who observers claim is eyeing a second term in office, said that he requested the approval for the …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2Ar3FPX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]