Following the alleged brutality of a man by some policemen suspected to be men of the Ondo State Police Command, the command has promised to investigate and take action on the officers. According to a video posted online, some men suspected to be men of the command were seen beating up a man at an ATM point at Oja Oba market, Akure, the Ondo State capital on Friday. One of the policemen was on mobile police uniform while four others were in mufti, though one was armed. WATCH VIDEO HERE The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Femi Joseph said he was not aware of the incident, adding that there was no formal complaint at the police station. Joseph asked the victim to report the matter at the station to enable the command conduct a proper investigation, assuring that the command would not shield the officers involved. He said, ” We don’t tolerate indiscipline in this command, I have not watched the video and I will try and watch it. ” But I want to appeal to the victim to come and report formally. However, we shall investigate the matter and take appropriate action against any officer involved.” A trader, who did not want his name mentioned, witnessed the incident and told our correspondent that the matter happened on Friday morning. He narrated that there were five men on the victim, whose identity was unknown at the time of this report. ” We just saw the policemen fighting one man, we didn’t know what actually caused the fight but they beat the man mercilessly. ” When some people were trying to separate them, one of them (policemen ) fired a shot into the air to disperse everybody, it was after that that they took the man away,” the trader said.