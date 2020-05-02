348 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-163 FCT-76 Ebonyi-23 Rivers-21 Delta-8 Nasarawa-8 Niger-8 Enugu-6 Bauchi-5 Edo-5 Ekiti-5 Ondo-5 Gombe-5 Benue-4 Ogun-2 Osun-1 Plateau-1 Kogi-1 Anambra-1 11166 cases of #COVID19Nigeria Discharged: 3329 Deaths: 315
