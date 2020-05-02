Metro One death, 348 new cases of #COVID19; Lagos-163 FCT-76 Ebonyi-23 Rivers-21 Delta-8 - NCDC

Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro IGP Orders Transfer of Investigation Into Uwa Omozuwa’s Death – P.M.EXPRESS Nigeria News Metro News 0
ese Metro ''Thank you for sending us rain, hopefully it will take away the depression of the past few days'' - Nigerians react to Majek Fashek's death - LIB Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro FCT confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus, one death - Daily Post Nigeria News Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro “He knows something” Facebook users call on police to investigate a man after he dropped a hint while gloating over the death of Uwa Omozuwa – Linda.. Metro News 0
Kenneth Chimaobi Metro Police reveal why Maryam Sanda’s death sentence should not be reversed – Legit Nigeria News Metro News 0
Similar threads
Metro IGP Orders Transfer of Investigation Into Uwa Omozuwa’s Death – P.M.EXPRESS Nigeria News
Metro ''Thank you for sending us rain, hopefully it will take away the depression of the past few days'' - Nigerians react to Majek Fashek's death - LIB
Metro FCT confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus, one death - Daily Post Nigeria News
Metro “He knows something” Facebook users call on police to investigate a man after he dropped a hint while gloating over the death of Uwa Omozuwa – Linda..
Metro Police reveal why Maryam Sanda’s death sentence should not be reversed – Legit Nigeria News

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top