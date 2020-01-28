Metro One injured as NURTW members clash in Lagos – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
There was panic in the Ijesha and Aguda areas of Lagos State on Sunday when factional members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the area clashed.

A yet-to-be-identified member of the union was said to have sustained injuries during the clash....

clash.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2GupykI

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top