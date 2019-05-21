One person has been killed and 17 others abducted as gunmen raided communities in Kaduna State on Sunday.
Some of the villages affected are Dankande and Dogon Dawa in Birnin Gwari local government area and Guguwa-Kwate village and Rigasa area in Igabi local government area of the state. In Dankande, a …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2WWmMLm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Some of the villages affected are Dankande and Dogon Dawa in Birnin Gwari local government area and Guguwa-Kwate village and Rigasa area in Igabi local government area of the state. In Dankande, a …
Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2WWmMLm
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]