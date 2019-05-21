Metro One Killed as Gunmen Attack Kaduna Church – Olisa.tv

#1
One person has been killed and 17 others abducted as gunmen raided communities in Kaduna State on Sunday.

Some of the villages affected are Dankande and Dogon Dawa in Birnin Gwari local government area and Guguwa-Kwate village and Rigasa area in Igabi local government area of the state. In Dankande, a …



Read more via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2WWmMLm

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top