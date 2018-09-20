Metro One killed as police clash with suspected robbers in Lagos – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The police in Lagos have killed an armed robbery suspect in a shootout with alleged robbers at the Owode, in the Ikorodu area of the state.

In a statement signed by the police spokesperson, Chike Oti on Thursday, the Police said an undisclosed number of …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2PUhVqq

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top