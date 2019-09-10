Metro One Killed, Seven Students Injured In Bauchi-Jos Road Accident – Sahara Reporters

One person has been reportedly killed in a road accident along Bauchi-Jos Road in Miri Village following a collision between a commercial vehicle and a car, according to The Nation.

The incident occurred on Monday and left seven students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, severely …

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2LmRUR1

