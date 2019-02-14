The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus yesterday disclosed that over one million dead voters are still in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) register.
Specifically, the PDP boss said that the party has evidence that over …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2TPGjLW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Specifically, the PDP boss said that the party has evidence that over …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2TPGjLW
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[42]