Abubakar Idris, a social media personality known for his strong criticism of Governor Umar Ganduje, has not been found more than a month after unidentified assailants breached his residence and took him away. Mr Idris, a 34-year-old university lecturer, has been a major critic of Mr Ganduje’s …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HDTHyI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2HDTHyI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]