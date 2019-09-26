Metro One rescued as three-storey building collapses in Lagos - LIB

A three storey-building collapsed in Ago palace way in Lagos state today January 17th.

The three-storey building which was under construction, gave way while some artisans were working inside. Thankfully men of the Lagos state Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, arrived the scene in time and were able to rescue the only person trapped in the debris


