Only those 'I personally know' will be appointed ministers – Buhari – Premium Times Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will no longer nominate unknown persons for ministerial positions.

In a maiden meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly, Mr Buhari also said that only those tested and capable of delivering on assigned mandates will make the ministerial list.....

Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2JCi9AY

